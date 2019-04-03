Sharknado: a true cinema classic

The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz, It’s a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins, Star Wars, Casablanca, Gone with the Wind – these are a just a few of the many classic movies that tell heart-warming stories which we have fallen in love with for generations. It is now time to add a new movie to this list of favorites, Sharknado.

Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, this short but exhilarating film first appeared on the Syfy channel in 2013. It tells the story of what happens when sharks and tornadoes combine into an unstoppable mega-storm that hits Los Angeles. Fin, a peer-side bar owner and surfer, witnesses the early stages of storms rolling in from the ocean and leaps into action to save the vulnerable citizens on the beach. This results in Fin and his friends Baz, Nova and George rushing around the city in an attempt to help those in danger and prevent the looming attack.

The acting in this film is world-class, as the actors effectively convey sorrow, pain and determination in their characters. Fin (Ian Ziering) in particular brilliantly carries the power and confidence of a leader throughout the movie. His commanding tone and fierce killing methods immediately distinguish him as the authority-figure of this ensemble. Of equal merit is co-star Cassie Scerbo, who plays Nova, a barmaid who works for Fin. This former Make It or Break actor effortlessly evolves from a scared and weak bartender into a fearless warrior against the sharks. It is especially memorable when Nova seems to be eaten by an enormous great white shark, only to have Fin jump into the shark’s mouth with a chainsaw and rescue her by cutting them out from the inside.

It is also important to recognize the astonishing dynamic between Nova and Matt (Fin’s son), who grow closer than most as they fly a helicopter into the massive shark-tornadoes. They seamlessly work together to drop bombs into the tornadoes in order to destroy these swirling vortices of air. The chemistry between the two in this intense scenario naturally pulls the two together, fulfilling the need for a well-thought-out romantic subplot.

This cinematic masterpiece has clearly earned its place among the greats, if not for its acting, then for its incredible CGI work. Each of the sharks depicted are designed with amazing details and accuracy to the true form and power of a shark. With such a realistic quality, the many scenes in which sharks are devouring people are extremely intense, dragging the audience right into the movie.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%, how can you go wrong? Sharknado combines strong acting with incredible CGI and direction, producing a cinematic work of art that connects to the audience on a multitude of levels. Together we experience the impending doom of the shark-infested waters below and spiraling tornadoes above in a one-of-a-kind classic.

By: Axle Sudsinksy | Guest Writer