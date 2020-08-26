Police Notes

Aug. 21, 10:25 p.m. — XUPD responded to a call regarding underage consumption by a first-year. The student originally consumed alcohol in Husman Hall, and wandered into Brockman Hall but lived in Kuhlman Hall.
Aug. 21, 2:28 a.m. — XUPD responded to a call regarding a medical emergency in University Station.
Aug. 25, 12:30 a.m. — A non-student trespasser was reported to have entered the Commons Apartments by the building’s RA. The trespasser was later found in Fenwick Hall by police. The trespasser then evaded police, leading to a foot pursuit on Potter Place and was apprehended. Once in custody, the trespasser refused to identify themself. They were charged with obstructing official business and criminal trespass.
Aug. 25, 5:11 p.m. — XUPD responded to a medical emergency after a student crashed their bicycle on campus. They were taken to the Health United Building.
XUPD purchased three new body cameras, all of which have a feature which activates the camera whenever an officer’s taser is drawn or gun is shot.
XUPD received six new tasers which also trigger the activation of the officers’ new body cameras.
XUPD responded to three separate incidents in which students were caught smoking marijuana in Victory Family Park, behind the outdoor volleyball courts. One group of students was given a warning regarding penalties in the code of conduct.
Three student gatherings in violation of Xavier’s COVID-19 protocol were reported to XUPD this week. One was at University Station, another on Dana Avenue and a third on Husman Stage. Other calls have been reported to be on areas of Cleneay Avenue and Regent Avenue.
