Week in Review:

Nun on the run, chocolate rain, Call-A-Karen
During an appearance at the DNC, two representatives of Rhode Island held a plate of calamari, honoring the state’s official appetizer (Aug. 19).
A product review company is seeking a “hyper-critical” woman to review products for a proposed “Call-A-Karen” project, in which customers would phone in to hear honest product reviews (Aug. 20).
A Swiss town “rained” chocolate after a defect in chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli’s warehouse ventilation system (Aug. 18).
A business partner of former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell claims he had an affair with both Falwell and his wife (Aug. 24).
A Chicago nun raised $108,000 for charity through running a treadmill marathon after the city’s traditional marathon was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Franciscan Sister finished in 3 hours 33 minutes, averaging an 8:08 mile. The nun stated that she plans to submit her time to the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest treadmill marathon (Aug. 25).
Categories: U.S. & World News
