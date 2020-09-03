August 31 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
Kate Lawson, Title IX and interpersonal violence response coordinator, discussed the narrowing of the standard of evidence that must be provided to determine what constitutes sex discrimation regarding the Office of Civil Rights within the Department of Education.
President Thomas Wehby introduced the beginnings of an XUPD and SGA relations committee. This committee would be a space for Xavier students to actively work with the XUPD.
Inspired by the success of the socially distant Manresa activity, Glenn Arnold, assistant director of intramural sports, will explore the possibility of a disc golf course installation near the HUB.
Categories: Campus News
