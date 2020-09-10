D’artagnan drip eport: student mask showcase

We asked students where they got their favorite mask and why they love it
written BY: EMILIE KRACIK, staff writer
“My favorite masks are the ones with Xavier logos.
I like them because they show school spirit. I’ve got- ten all mine online.”
“My favorite masks are from Old Navy because they have a great assort- ment of colors and pat- terns, so you can match your mask with any outfit. They’re a great deal, you can get 5 for $12.50 or 10 for $25!”
“My favorite mask is this one I got from Target. It’s plain blue so it doesn’t attract attention and can go with any outfit. It’s perfect because it’s easy to breathe in and navy is my color.”
“Surgical masks are my favorite to wear. They’re basic, comfortable and easy to breathe in. Before you throw them out, be sure to cut the strings so they don’t become a danger to animals.”
“My favorite mask is one I got from Etsy. I love it be- cause I love anything spar- kly and pink! It keeps me stylish while also keeping the people around me safe.”
