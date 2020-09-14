A Brief History of Bishop Edward Fenwick Hall

BY: Heather Gast, Editor-in-Chief
As Xavier prepares to discuss and announce the new name of Bishop Edward Fenwick Hall, we at the Newswire wanted to provide our community with a little more context for the name change.
This decision was not one made overnight, but rather, after a decade of grappling with how to repair and reconcile racial bonds at Xavier.
Tomorrow, as a part of the annual Spirit Celebration, the community will have the opportunity to reflect upon and discern the nominations for Fenwick Hall’s new name.
