Stone set to be simply divine as evil de Vil

by emma stevens, staff writer

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Disney released the trailer for their newest film, Cruella on Feb. 17,

This live-action prequel is meant to clue viewers into the backstory of one of Disney’s oldest villains, Cruella de Vil. With Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the cast, Disney is pulling out all the stops for this film, the next in its long line of live-action remakes.

Though Disney rebooting one of its classic films is nothing new, the route they are taking for Cruella is different from the rest.

In remakes such as Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Aladdin (2019), the plotline of the original animated films are maintained in the live-action version. However, with Cruella, Disney is taking an entirely different route.

The new film is meant to serve as a prequel to the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians which is based on the 1956 Dodie Smith novel, The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Since making the original film in 1961, Disney has milked the plot of 101 Dalmatians dry. They have already made a sequel to the animated film, 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure, as well as two live-action remakes, 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000).

The fresh take offered in Cruella may be just what viewers are looking for. The new film is set in 1970s London and follows Cruella de Vil as a young woman before she becomes the crazed villain fans know her as.

Though Disney has not released much about the potential plot of the film, fans have speculated that the relationship and conflict between Cruella de Vil, played by Stone, and the Baroness, played by Thompson, will serve as the driving force of the film.

In addition to Stone and Thompson, both major Hollywood stars, the film will also feature several other big names in the industry.

Joel Fry, who was recently involved in the Beatles-inspired film Yesterday, and Paul Walter Hauser, featured in several episodes of Game of Thrones, are set to play Cruella de Vil’s henchmen, Jasper and Horace.

Behind the scenes, other big names have also been involved in the making of the film.

Disney brought in Craig Gillespie to direct. He is best known for the wildly successful film I, Tonya. Additionally, writers Tony McNamara of The Favorite and Dana Fox of Isn’t It Romantic, among others, wrote the screenplay for the film.

Based on the successful, talented group of individuals involved in the film alone, one could guess that Cruella will entertain. Nonetheless, the trailer offers a little taste that has certainly left audiences wanting more.

Featuring beautifully detailed costumes and striking makeup designs, Stone and Thompson look breathtaking in the film. If the cinematography throughout the trailer is emulated in the trailer, it is sure to captivate.

Though the trailer is only a small taste of what the film will truly be like, it is safe to say that fans should keep an eye out for this promising new Disney film.

Set to premiere on May 28 of this year, the mystery behind the twisted, puppy-chasing madame will soon be revealed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

