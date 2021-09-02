SGA Notes 8/30/2021

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Associate Provost and Chief of Student Affairs Dave Johnson discussed COVID-19 updates, the lack of student involvement and Xavier’s self care options.
- Continuing a previous SGA initiative, feminine hygiene dispensers are going to be installed in the Gallagher Student Center soon.
- Alpha Phi Alpha collaborated with SGA to bring educational podcast group Freshman 411 to campus last Tuesday. The podcast group examined their college experiences, advice for tackling the undergraduate years and emphasis on the importance of education and culture.
Categories: Campus News
