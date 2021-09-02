Women’s soccer wins, improves to 4-0

By Will Pembroke, Show Manager

Xavier’s women’s soccer team moved to 4-0 on the season with two impressive victories last weekend over Murray State University and archrival University of Cincinnati.

Last Thursday, the Musketeers outdueled UC 1-0 on their home turf. An impressive defensive performance led the way for Xavier, as they only allowed six shots with just three on goal for the Bearcats.

Senior goalie Olivia Jenkins added to her shutout total for the year, recording three saves to boot.

The lone goal of the game came from freshman forward Chloe Netzel on an assist by graduate student forward Carrie Lewis in the 80th minute of play for Netzel’s first goal of the new season. Xavier’s offense dominated UC, doubling them in shots for the game.

The second game of the weekend came on Sunday, with the Musketeers prevailing again at home over the Murray State Racers 2-1.

Xavier’s offense showed consistency, putting up 11 shots in each half, with nine of those coming on goal. Freshman forward Shelby Sallee scored the match’s first goal with an impressive header from a Carrie Lewis corner kick in the 25th minute. Goal number two came by way of assists from senior defender Grace Brauer and sophomore midfielder Elise Le, scored by senior forward Sarah Owusu.

The only goal allowed by Jenkins occurred in the 62nd minute off a penalty kick.

Looking ahead, Xavier women’s soccer has two games coming up this week.

Today, the Musketeers will hit the road to play Illinois at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Tennessee Tech will come into town for a 1 p.m. matchup. If the Musketeers can keep up their hot start, they could crack the top 25 in the NCAA rankings. They already hold a win over then-No. 21 St. Louis, and two more wins and a 6-0 start with multiple impressive performances could lead to top 25 consideration.

