Thank you, Jonas Brothers

By olivia Valkner

When I heard the Jonas Brothers were coming to Cincinnati, I knew that I had to round up my friends and go.

I have been in love with them since their Disney days. Camp Rock, Jonas and Disney Friends for Change? Are you kidding me?

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their “Remember This” tour, with opener Kelsie Ballerini, which has the most iconic greatest hits style set list ever.

We loaded up the car on Tuesday, made a pit stop at Crumbl Cookies and drove to Riverbend Music Center. To say that we had the time of our lives is an understatement.

My beloved Jonas Brothers took us back in time to the year 2009 with older hits like “Burning Up,” and even the future, specifically the “Year 3000,” They played a perfect combination of old and new songs, and my friends and I knew every single one of them.

After scream-singing hits like “Sucker” and “Only Human”, as well as songs from Joe’s time with DNCE and Nick’s solo career, I had no voice by the end of the night. My only complaint was that they didn’t sing “Play My Music” from Camp Rock. It’s OK, though, because we blasted it in my car while waiting in traffic trying to leave the venue.

Thank you to the Jonas Brothers for a perfect night and 16 years of great music!

