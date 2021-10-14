Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Dr. Lauren Laker, business analytics and information systems professor, and Dr. Molly Dugan, director of student integrity, discussed revisions implemented in order to stop academic integrity violations. This included updates to the student handbooks and the enactment of a new website and academic integrity incident reporting system.
- SGA welcomed five new appointments: Sen. Erik Canady, Sen. Kevin Kayongo, Sen. Arnav Mantro, Sen. Ethan Nichols and Sen. Abby White.
- Sen. Luke Denecker announced that the 2022-2023 academic calendar will be voted on as early as November.
- Chief Justice Andrew Geraghty will host an SGA Constitution Committee meeting today at 7:30 p.m
Categories: Campus News
