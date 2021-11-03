The Lighter Side

Meowderer, masculinity, micro-matches
- Meowderer: A defendant dubbed “Cat Man,” who faces murder charges, was expelled from the courtroom for meowing too much during his trial (Oct. 26).
- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stated that feminism has driven men away from masculinity, leaving them to seek refuge in “pornography and video games.” Podcaster Jason Kander responded, “If Josh Hawley is an expert on masculinity, then I’d like to take a few minutes to share my thoughts on quantum physics” (Nov. 1).
- Activists held a “small dong march” in California to help end the “shame” around tiny penises. Sources say that the size of the protest doesn’t matter (Nov. 1).
- Typical Texans: A Texas woman was arrested for pointing a gun at a 7-year-old trick-or-treater (Nov. 1).
- Singapore has banned a book on censorship, leaving some to wonder if the government’s censors have also banned school lessons on irony (Nov. 1).
Categories: U.S. & World News
