Courtesy of Chloe Salveson, The Blobcast Show Manager
- Associate Provost and Chief of Student Affairs Dave Johnson spoke with the Senate about student voices informing strategic planning. He also noted the university’s current focus on options to express controversial campus speech.
- The Academic Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Cheyenne Schick, will have a meeting with Provost and Chief Academic Officer Rachel Chrastil about the Day One Program and inclement weather remote learning day policies.
- Director of the Community Building Institute Elizabeth Blume noted that the Parking and Transportation study lacked perspectives from off-campus students, commuter students and faculty. Zoom conversations with students will be held Feb. 3 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- A Student Activity Fee Budgeting Committee will be created soon to allocate funds to University-Affiliated Organizations and clubs.
Categories: Campus News
