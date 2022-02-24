Puparazzi: Meet the 4 Paws dogs

Xavier’s cuddliest club is spotlighted as these furry faces take over campus

By Griffin Brammer, Digital Communications Manager

Xavier club 4 Paws for Ability helps foster and pet sit future service dogs. Starting in 2018, the XU Chapter is partnered with the non-profit organization 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, Ohio.

The club has grown drastically since its 2018 introduction.

“The best turnout used to be nine people,” stated 4 Paws co-president Dolly Rath said. “It’s been really cool to see our club get so big,” other co-president, Madi Zingraf, said. 4 Paws now hosts an estimated 40 people each meeting, with Rath and Zingraf stating there are over 600 members on EngageXU.

There are also four primary handlers at Xavier, each of whom foster and train a dog.

The club also allows members to sign up as a sitter to take care of the dogs if their owners are temporarily unavailable. Sitters will sometimes also take care of dogs from other 4 Paws campuses, like University of Cincinnati. However, Zingraf is content with focusing on the Xavier foster dogs.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of our own dogs this year,” she said.

Name: Jupiter

Breed: Part Newfoundland, Labrador and Golden Retriever

Age: Five months

Litter: Mythology Litter

Fun Fact: He is Newswire’s unofficial official mascot.

Name: Papyrus (a.k.a. Rus)

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: 11 months

Litter: National Card Day

Fun Fact: Rus loves people-watching.

Name: Lola

Breed: Golden Retriever

Age: 11 months

Litter: Space Jam

Fun Fact: Lola loves kids and will run up to the children when she sees them.

Maybelline:

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: Eight months

Litter: Nail Polish Day

Fun Fact: She’s a ball of energy who can be taken on multiple runs and still wouldn’t be tired.

