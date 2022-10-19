Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 10/19/22

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who was convicted for grand larceny and fraud after falsely posing as a New York heiress, has been released from prison (Oct. 10).
  • Former One Direction member Niall Horan is set to become a judge on the 2023 season of “The Voice” (Oct. 11).
  • Environmental activists vandalized Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflower” painting (Oct. 13). 
  • Robbie Coltrane, known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, died at 72 (Oct. 14).