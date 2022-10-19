Fall into autumn fun at a Cincinnati pumpkin patch

By Ethan Nichols, World News Editor

With fall in full swing and pumpkin spice lattes back, there’s nothing quite like visiting a local pumpkin patch. Everyone loves a good opportunity to get off campus and spend some quality time with friends, so why not make the most of it?

Whether it’s to take some cute pictures with friends or grab a couple pumpkins to carve, there are a number of options in the greater Cincinnati area for people to visit.

So, throw on a flannel, grab your friends and head out to a local farm before it’s too late!

Neltner’s Farm

Nestled in a beautiful hilly valley in Northern Kentucky, Neltner’s Farm has been in operation for more than a century with fresh produce, an expansive pumpkin patch and a corn maze. Its annual Fall Fest runs until Oct. 31.

Irons Fruit Farm

Located in Lebanon, Ohio, this fourth-generation family farm offers an array of opportunities. With an incredible on-sight bakery offering donuts, cider, pies, fritters and more, you can devour some fresh pastries while taking a tractor-driven hayride to pick pumpkins.

Niederman Family Farm

For more than 70 years, the Niederman family has worked their farm, growing produce and raising animals. They now offer a unique farm experience with paintball, farm tours, a corn maze and their renowned pumpkin patch. In addition, you can also rent a bonfire pit at the farm. They light it, and you bring the s’mores materials!

Hidden Valley Orchards

Formerly a fruit farm, Hidden Valley Orchards underwent a transformation in 2018, adding a bakery, taproom, coffee shop and an ice cream barn. Located in Lebanon, Ohio, it offers an expansive pumpkin patch as well as hayrides.

Shaw Farms Market

In addition to its visitor-favorite pumpkin patch, Shaw Farms also provides a wide array of family friendly activities including horse-drawn hayrides, live music, an interactive playground and a gigantic pumpkin patch. It can be found in Milford, Ohio, not too far from campus.

Blooms and Berries Farm Market

With a five-acre corn maze, beer garden, bakery, petting zoo, farm games and, of course, a pumpkin patch, Blooms and Berries is a perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Blooms and Berries is incredibly popular, so make sure you reserve tickets online before heading out to Loveland!

McGlasson Farms

Family-owned and operated for six generations, McGlasson Farms offers fresh fruits and vegetables from July through November. Right now, you can taste their fall specialties, like apples, cider, gourds, potatoes and pumpkins. Make sure you check out their Fall Music Festival and other fall festivities near the Ohio River in Hebron, Kentucky.

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Located about 40 minutes north of campus in Hamilton, Ohio, Brown’s Family Farm Market offers a great chance to get off campus and have some fun. With a barrel train, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals and pumpkins, there’s something for everyone. Make sure you check out the market, which is stocked with caramel apples, cider, fry pies, Amish baked goods and fudge.

Schappacher Farms

Situated on 50-acres in Wilmington, Ohio, Schappacher Farms offers animals, pumpkin picking, a traditional corn maze and its iconic apple slushies.

Burger Farm and Garden Center

It’s time for the annual Fall Fun at the Farm! This event, in its 49th year, features a puppet show, live music, zip lines, a straw castle and more. Make sure you take a hayride to the pumpkin patch while you’re there.

