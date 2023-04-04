Aprils Fools

A&E Satire Singles

By Gossip Girl, XOXO
  • Chris Pine finally admitted that Harry Styles did indeed spit on him at Venice Film Festival: “I’m team Jason!” he said (April 1).
  • Pete Davidson and Ice Spice announced their surprise pregnancy (April 1).
  • Gwyneth Paltrow fell into a coma after accidentally getting a whiff of a Big Mac (April 1).
  • TMZ’s MILF Manor has caused Sigmund Freud to resurrect, saying, “I told you, I was right!” (April 1).