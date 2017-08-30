Make Way for Club Day

The anticipation of the first week of school can feel like a boulder on your shoulders, and first day jitters never seem to really go away no matter what year you are. Xavier’s Week of Welcome does a marvelous job of easing that tension by providing activities for students as they transition into the school year.

One of the most exciting days at the beginning of any semester is Club Day, where over 150 different clubs and programs put up tables to display their activities.

One of the clubs that I’m definitely looking forward to this year is Xavier’s Art Society (XAS). Whether you’re an art major, art minor or simply interested in the arts, XAS presents various artistic opportunities. With Art Society’s new representatives, keep an eye out for art projects, exhibits and museum trips this year.

STEM major related clubs also exist on campus, such as the Pre-Medicine Association and Psi Chi. As a first-year I was fascinated with the programs and service that Pre-Medicine Association offered as well as the simple opportunity to try something outside of my usual interests. Pre-Med Association is great for anyone who has an interest in the medical field — either as a hobby or as an occupation.

Now as a junior with a bit more understanding of where I want to head professionally, I am eager to join Psi Chi, Xavier’s Psychology Honor Society and Club. Psi Chi is great for further exploration of psychology fields as well as finding service work and research opportunities.

As if there weren’t a variety of clubs already, there are even more whimsical activities to suit your fancy like Xavier’s Bird Watching Club, a club that I and other animal lovers are anticipating.

Take a look at the Center for Interfaith Community Engagement. I have been volunteering and working with this office since my first year here at Xavier, and the programs are always a blast. The Center for Interfaith is an office located on the third floor of Gallagher Student Center that is dedicated to accurately expressing a variety of different faiths, traditions and cultural backgrounds.

A wonderful program that Interfaith holds each year is a medical service trip to Guatemala, where students can apply to be medical assistants and aid those less fortunate. If interested, stop by the Interfaith office for an application or further questions.

Other awesome programs that Interfaith puts on are the Out of the Darkness Hug team, Holi, Alfombra and Shabbat dinner with Rabbi Abie. Another fun event, God’s Ice Cream Parlor,will take place tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free ice cream and a presentation with transgender activist Abby Stein. Keep an eye out for Center for Interfaith on Club day and throughout the year.

With so many options to choose from, this year’s Club Day should be a blast for students of all years because it’s an opportunity to make new friends and try new things that are out of your comfort zone. There’s no need to get too overwhelmed by the selections because you can always try another club next year. (And if clubs aren’t really your thing, don’t forget about all the free stuff that’s offered on Club Day).

By: Kiana Lloyd ~Guest Writer~