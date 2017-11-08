Features Extra – 11/8/2017

Comic courtesy of Lisa Slavid

Word Search

wordsearch

Basketball, Bluiett, Leighton, Macura, O’Mara, mascot, cheer, dance, halftime, season, tickets, sporsketball, musketeers, blob, television

Horoscopes

Aries: The walk on of your choice will play in the last ten minutes of the game.

Taurus: By forgetting to get your ticket for the game, you run into Bill Murray in the R2 parking lot.

Gemini: Buy some nachos and you will win free tuition, but don’t question the correlation.

Cancer: Get’cha head in the game!

Leo: Make sure to work out and stretch for the flex cam.

Virgo: To prepare for basketball season, make sure to learn Space Jam by heart.

Libra: Your cheering will single handedly bring Xavier to the final four this season.

Scorpio: You will live the dream and Father Graham will invite you to sit with him at the game. There you will become best friends.

Sagittarius: Crank out some homework before the game, you will thank yourself later.

Capricorn: You will be blessed with seeing the Blue Blob roll.

Aquarius: You’re going to get hit in the face with a basketball.

Pisces: You will be on TV this Friday! Make sure to wave to your parents.

