“Winter Poem” by Kevin Thomas

First Autumn Mourns

the stillness from half a September,

the lack of an October.

It is nothing but November, November,

then gone in December.

Second Autumn Hopes

for a Winter afterlife

despite skeleton trees

and chattering teeth,

beyond a 5 p.m. night.

Third Autumn Falls

red and yellow and orange and brown,

crunched; undertow

whipping up a whirlwind

quickly, and easily breezing away.

Fourth Autumn Dies

with a late morning sunrise,

snow on the horizon,

the first frost that froze the earth,

the grass now painted with ice.

By: Kevin Thomas ~U.S. & World News Editor~