“Winter Poem” by Kevin Thomas

First Autumn Mourns
the stillness from half a September,
the lack of an October.
It is nothing but November, November,
then gone in December.
Second Autumn Hopes
for a Winter afterlife
despite skeleton trees
and chattering teeth,
beyond a 5 p.m. night.
Third Autumn Falls
red and yellow and orange and brown,
crunched; undertow
whipping up a whirlwind
quickly, and easily breezing away.
Fourth Autumn Dies
with a late morning sunrise,
snow on the horizon,
the first frost that froze the earth,
the grass now painted with ice.
By: Kevin Thomas ~U.S. & World News Editor~