Features: “A certain struggle” & extras – 8/22/2018

Comic courtesy of Peña

Tumultuous thundering of rubber-soled shoes across

Pavements old and new, carpets vacuumed and aired, tiles mopped and washed

Suitcases rumble, carts teeter, as horses in a wild gallop

Bent on devouring the green grasses that have only just climbed to maturity

Reaching for the honey drop in the sky

Unaware of the grim shadows fated to cast over them.

Fauna are no less spared from this annual plight, though

They find beauty in the gifts discarded by the stampeding

giants

Sustenance and delicacies to rodents and lagomorphs,

Waste and leftovers to its prior owners.

In the distance, a bell tolls

Realistic enough to sound traditional, but its true source:

A machine – an expensive, pretty machine, but still a machine.

As are the little golf carts with massive blue X’s emblazoned on the side.

There is a rumor going about:

Should one fling themselves into the path of one such rolling metal cocoon,

They will be freed from their financial obligations.

Such is the desperate nature of the minds that make up the imminent storm

Of flying papers and clacking pencils.

Winter may be coming,

But school is already here.

By: Soondos Mulla-Ossman

Word Search

Reckoning

Return

Pencil

Semester

Cocoon

Shoes

Avocado

Pavement

Grade

School

Winter

Bell

Horoscopes

Aries: That whole grain avocado toast is waiting for you. For something that doesn’t necessarily require any cooking, it’s a pretty wholesome meal—for a college student, at least.

Taurus: Pick a nice flower and press it into one of the last pages of your planner to get some good vibes (and scents) following you as you come back to school.

Gemini: Do the walls of your new place look a little bland? Don’t worry. The guy that sells those really awesome posters and decor will be here soon.

Cancer: Remember that one time Hermione punched Draco in the face really hard in Harry Potter? Yeah. That’s how boss you are this week.

Leo: You might spend half of all your allotted dining dollars within this week alone…and honestly, I wouldn’t blame you. It’s bound to happen to all of us.

Virgo: Your astrological sign’s in the limelight this week, so go all out. And by that I mean, show that professor who really deserves that A (it’s you).

Libra: As with most students stumbling into their first week of classes, you might be looking at your mental preparation and going, “Road work ahead? Yeah, I sure hope it does.”

Scorpio: Will Sparknotes have your back this year? I dunno. Play it safe and start scouting for some good reading spots.

Sagittarius: Strutting through the same buildings and staring at the same whiteboards for the next few months might be a jarring shift from summer, but you got this.

Capricorn: Friends might ask about your summer adventures, and answering might cause nostalgia, but that just means it’s time to plan a weekend road trip.

Aquarius: Go out or chill? You might grapple with this conundrum this week, and it would do you best to leave it to the flip of a coin.

Pisces: Take some risks this week! Even if it’s just hitting the snooze button on your alarm one more time.

This article was assembled by Features Editor Soondos Mulla-Ossman.