Off-Campus Weekend Fun

If you’ve already shown your parents the campus, had them try the cafeteria food or made them stand with you in the cold to see the newest X shirt unveiled, you may as well try something new for Family Weekend.

As a Cincinnati native, I’ve compiled a list of the top things to do this Family Weekend that aren’t Xavier organized events.

Go see the skyline from Devou Park (6 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Devou Park is in Covington, Ky., but it’s only a 15-minute drive from campus and has the best view of the Cincinnati skyline. Feel free to grab a 3-way to-go from Skyline or Gold Star Chili on the way just for the irony of it. With a perfect view of the Queen City, Devou Park produces the quintessential skyline photo for your grandma’s fridge.

Explore the Cincinnati Art Museum, (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

With free admission, the museum hosts daily tours and is a great place to bring family members. The entire museum is handicap accessible, generally slow paced and with minimal crowds.

Fall Food Fest (Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Findlay Market)

Findlay Market was the world’s first open air market and is one of many historical sites in Cincinnati that would be a great place to get a taste of the city before sending your parents home. Purchase tickets (one for $2, six for $10 or 15 for $20) to sample a plethora of autumnal treats, including apple cider, cinnamon and pumpkin-flavored desserts, caramel apples and more. Live music and kid friendly activities such as pumpkin painting and a spooky scavenger hunt are complimentary.

HallZOOween (Oct. 20 and 21, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is the second oldest zoo in the United States and gets extra spooky every year. It’s the perfect stop if you have young siblings or cousins coming to town. Attractions include trick-or-treat stations, special animal encounters, Beauty Shop of Horrors, Phil Dalton’s Theater of Illusion Shows, Hogwarts Express train ride, and the Scare-ousel. Admission is $19 for adults and $13 for children with additional charges for certain attractions.

By: Brittany Wells | Staff Writer