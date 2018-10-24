Police Notes & Week in Review – 10/24/2018

Photo courtesy of Getty Images/Andrew Burton| What happened to an officer’s body camera?

Police Notes

Oct. 16, 12:57 p.m — Xavier Police responded to the book store in Gallagher Student Center for the report of a theft. A subject had passed a bad check. Xavier Police is investigating.

Oct. 16, 9:29 p.m. — Xavier Police stopped three students in the Victory Family Park for a drug investigation. The students were referred to the code of conduct.

Oct. 17, 9:50 p.m. — Xavier Police responded to Brockman Hall for a report of three non-students refusing to leave the building. The non-students were advised to leave and co-operated with the police.

Oct. 17, 11:17 p.m. — Xavier Police responded to a noise complaint with Residence Life in student housing on Dana Avenue. Students were referred to the code of conduct for drug offenses.

Oct. 18, 12:39 p.m. — Xavier Police responded to the theft of an iPhone from the third floor catering area of Cintas Center. An investigation is pending.

Oct. 18, 10:28 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire alarm in Buenger Hall. The cause was not determined and the alarm was reset.

Oct. 18, 10:39 p.m. — Xavier Police responded to student housing on Dana Avenue and assisted Residence Life with breaking up a party. The students were referred to the code of conduct.

Oct. 19, 1:30 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to Brockman Hall for an intoxicated student. The student was referred to the code of conduct.

Oct. 19, 2:13 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. It was determined that hairspray set off the detector. The alarm was reset.

Oct. 20, 2:49 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. The source of the alarm was undetermined. The alarm was reset.

Oct. 20, 9:00 a.m. — A student reported that their vehicle was opened and gone through in the R2 parking lot. Nothing was taken.

Oct. 21 9:24 p.m. — A student reported that their vehicle was gone through in the Village parking lot, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Note of the Week

“Needed eye protection”

Oct. 20, 5:37 p.m. — A subject reported their vehicle was broken into, causing damage to the vehicle. A pair of sunglasses was stolen.

Week in Review

A California high schooler recently shared a special batch of homemade cookies with her classmates. The secret ingredient? A grandparent’s cremated ashes. One classmate remarked that he did not believe the student until she pulled out the urn and said there was a special ingredient in the treats. No one who ate the cookies has reported ill effects (Oct. 18).

An Arizona man was rescued after surviving two days being stuck down an abandoned 100-foot mine shaft. One of his friends reportedly heard him calling for help and contacted authorities. The friend said that the man was “a tough guy” who had to kill three rattlesnakes during the ordeal (Oct. 18).

The metal band Between the Buried and Me recently became the namesake of a new species of brittle star. Luxembourg scientists discovered a fossil off the coast of South Carolina and, being fans of the group, dubbed the new species Amphilimna intersepultosetme, which is the band’s name in Latin (Oct. 21).

The New York Police Department is recalling 2,990 body cameras after one exploded while an officer was wearing it. An investigation revealed that the camera’s battery could ignite and cause an explosion. The officer was startled but not injured (Oct. 21).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.