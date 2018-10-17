Police Notes & Week in Review – 10/17/18

Photo courtesy of @harper.yeats on Instagram | Why is this adorable baby so happy to be in Illinois?

Police Notes

Oct. 9, 9:32 p.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a roommate dispute between students in Kuhlman Hall. The parties were separated, and Residence Life will follow up.

Oct. 9, 11:18 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Physical Plant with property damage in Albers Hall. A water leak on the third floor caused damage to several rooms throughout the building.

Oct. 10, 12:21 a.m. — Three students were caught smoking marijuana in the Victory Family Park.The students were referred to the code of conduct.

Oct. 12, 12:13 a.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire, Physical Plant and Residence Life responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. The system was reset.

Oct. 12, 11:24 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in the Village Apartments. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was confiscated during the search. Residence Life will follow up.

Oct. 13, 12:29 a.m. — Cincinnati Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated student from Husman Hall to Good Samaritan Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

Oct. 13, 2:18 a.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Residence Life responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. Burnt popcorn activated the alarm. The system was reset.

Oct. 13, 5:28 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated reports of an intoxicated student found sleeping in a restroom stall in Hinkle Hall. The student was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Oct. 13, 10:58 p.m. — Xavier Police Cincinnati Fire and Residence Life responded to a fire alarm at Brockman Hall. Burnt popcorn activated the alarm. The alarm was reset.

Oct. 14, 1:40 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Physical Plant with property damage in Schott Hall. A water leak caused damages to offices on the seventh and eighth floors of the building.

Oct. 15, 8:47 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire alarm in Brockman Hall. Investigation revealed that a broken water pipe in the basement activated the alarm.

Note of the Week

“Let the Domino’s fall where they may”

Oct. 13, 12:10 a.m. — Norwood Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated student from the lobby of Domino’s Pizza on Montgomery Road to Mercy Brockwood Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

Week in Review

The All Fifty States Club is about to welcome its youngest member: a 5-month-old baby. Harper Yeats and her parents will officially join the club when they enter Vermont on Thursday. The couple documented their journey on Instagram and have applied to Guiness World Records to include their daughter’s feat (Oct. 11).

A Medieval knight re-enactor died after a freak accident in which he impaled himself with a lance. Peter Barclay, who performed under the name Master Terafan Greydragon, was participating in an equestrian game when his lance hit the ground and flipped, stabbing him in the chest (Oct. 12).

Archaeologists recently discovered what they dubbed a “vampire burial” at an ancient Roman site in Terevina, Italy. The body of a 10-year-old child was found with a stone placed inside its mouth as part of a ritual to prevent the corpse from rising from the dead. Locals nicknamed the child the “Vampire of Lugnano” (Oct. 13).

Savannah, Ga., authorities are on high alert after someone put googly eyes on a relief sculpture of Revolutionary War general Nathaniel Greene. Officials said the individual would face trespassing charges. Others took to social media to suggest an alternative punishment: tarring and “google eyeing” (Oct. 14).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.