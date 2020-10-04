Rejected Disney+ spinoffs

Written By: Joe Clark, Sports Editor

The Bob Duncan Experience

After getting a divorce and selling his highly successful extermination business, Bob Duncan decides to get his band, The Bob Duncan Experience, back together. The show details life on the road for the band and Bob’s path for love as a middle-aged divorcee.

Bertram

The show follows Bertram Winkle as he navigates his double life as the butler for the Ross family and a highly-trained CIA assassin. Things get tricky when his two jobs intertwine after Morgan Ross becomes the center of a major drug smuggling investigation.

That’s So Prison

Raven Baxter is jailed after using her psychic powers to take advantage of the penny stock market. As she serves time for insider trading and securities fraud, she has to figure out how to use her supernatural ability to help her earn respect from her fellow prisoners.

Cory (Still) in The House

After his father is fired as White House Executive Chef by the new presidential administration, Cory decides to hide out in the White House. Cory somehow manages to find himself as a top advisor to the president, but things get tense when the two come to blows after the president refuses to pardon his sister from her insider trading charges.

The Suite Life of Arwin

A prequel series to the Suite Life of Zack and Cody, The Suite Life of Arwin follows Arwin Hochhauser as he navigates the ranks of amateur bowling to eventually become a professional in the 1980s. However, Arwin must reevaluate his priorities when his use of club drugs begins to interfere with his bowling career.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Musical

After the success of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the students of West High, East High’s biggest rival, decide they want their place in the spotlight. For their spring musical, they decide to do High Musical: The Musical: The Series, but drama breaks out when the new girl gets the role of Nini over the longtime theater geek.

