November 32, 2552 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

COURTESY OF JOSEPH COTTON
Chief Student Affairs Officer Dave Johnson addressed the senate body, stating that the Dean of Students Office will just stop doing work and go home, citing the new S/U course grade option as the cause. He went on to say that he will “just slack off now.”
Advisor Dustin Lewis emphasized the importance of unity after the polarizing election. Lewis also recommended two stories to the Newswire despite the fact that we already covered them.
Now former Sen. Andrew Geraghty tabled a motion to vote Sen. Andrew Michaels out of the ship, citing that Michaels seemed “sus.” However, President Townsend stated that it couldn’t have been Michaels since he was doing wires with her in electrical.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.