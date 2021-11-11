By Chloe Salveson, Show Manager
- Bill Moran, director of Auxiliary Services, spoke with the Senate about the summer and fall updates to campus. He also acknowledged that Xavier hired a consultant for an upcoming parking and mobility study.
- The Student Organization Committee introduced new club proposals that are undergoing conditional club evaluation. The clubs are: Xavier Hip Hop Collective, Life Science for Business, The Gathering, XU Mental Health, Ohio Innocence Project – XU, Xavier Symposium and the Scrapbooking Club.
- SGA encourages students to learn more about The Store, Xavier’s student-run food pantry, located near The Village gazebo. The Store is open every Friday from 3-5 p.m.
Categories: Campus News
