Back Page 09/14/22

We are worrying, darling: A breakdown of the recent drama and the cast members’ contribution to the controversy

By Kyra Hudson, Guest Writer

A short breakdown of the three major points that constitute for all of the drama surrounding cast members of the new psychological thriller:

1. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles relationship:

1. Olivia Wilde was previously in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis for 7 years, and the two have two children together. Fans and social media outlets speculate that their split occurred due to the on-set romance she developed with Harry Styles. However, Wilde claims otherwise saying, “Our relationship was over long before,” and “There is a reason I left that relationship.” Wilde was also served custody documents in the middle of giving a presentation of “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon, only fueling the tension between Wilde and Sudeikis and putting Styles in an uncomfortable position.

2. Shia LaBeouf controversy:

1. Shia LaBoeuf was reportedly Wilde’s first choice to play the role of Jack Chambers before the role was given to Styles. However, Wilde stated that she had fired LaBoeuf because of his difficulty to work with as an actor. LaBoeuf fired back with receipts that he quit the film because he and the other actors, mainly Florence Pugh, could not agree on a time to rehearse. He shared a video that Wilde sent to him where she says, “I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us.” It is also important to note that LaBoeuf is set to go to court in April 2023 after being sued by former partner FKA Twigs, who is accusing him of abuse.

3. Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde tension:

1. Florence Pugh has made clear her disdain for the movie through her lack of promotion on social media as well as her refusal to appear in any press conferences for the movie. This feud also seems to be fueled after in LaBoeuf’s released video of Wilde pressing LaBoeuf to continue with the film, she condescendingly refers to Pugh as “Miss Flo”, even though it has been stated that Pugh was uncomfortable around LaBoeuf due to his abuse allegations.

Cast (in order from least to most responsible for the drama):

· Florence Pugh: Miss Flo has managed this whole ordeal with such grace. She stood her ground and made it clear she did not want to work with an abuser, and she has not wavered a bit. I just know her back hurts from carrying this whole movie.

· Chris Pine: Chris just wanted to look sexy in a new movie, and he did that. However, he had to sit through those god awful interviews with Harry saying “What I love about the movie is that it feels like a movie.” Chris is so over all of this, and honestly I can’t blame him.

· Harry Styles: Harry, my sweet, sweet Harry… you need a new P.R. rep babe. Your interviews are so pathetic. I thought you would learn after all the press for Dunkirk, but clearly you did not. Also your girlfriend is off the rails. I know you know what’s going on, so maybe do something about it? Also, I know you spit on Chris Pine #SpitGate #IKnowWhatYouDid

· Olivia Wilde: Bruh. First, you lie about firing Shia when in reality he quit and you were the one that begged him to stay. Then, you say it’s my girl “Miss Flo’s” fault when she is the least guilty out of all of you. Also, saying you are receiving backlash for the movie because you are a female director is a complete lie. It’s because you’ve handled this whole situation very poorly, and also a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes already just means you did not make a good movie.

