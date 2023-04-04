Aprils Fools

Editorialization is encouraged

Please enjoy reading the following fun and educational facts – presented to you by Newswire’s Opinion & Editorials Page

Disclaimer: The following article is satire, as it was apart of an April Fool’s edition.

  • A hippo’s jaw is wide enough to swallow a four-foot-tall child in one gulp.
  • A Big Gulp tastes good.
  • Insulin’s cheaper now.
  • Gas station Narcan is gonna be a thing. 
  • If you keep a lighter on for more than 30 seconds, it explodes.
  • Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be arrested.
  • Traffic was bad in New York City today. 
  • City Council has voted to give insurance protection to Cincinnati’s potholes. Petitions to give the potholes voting rights are pending.
  • The 100 folds in a chef’s hat represent the 100 ways to cook an egg.
  • Eggs came first.
  • Unicorns are the national animal of Scotland. 
  • They went extinct due to overhunting.
  • D’Artangan is barred from entry into the Philippines. 
  • The Blue Blob’s species is listed as critically endangered by the WWE.
  • No, it wasn’t an accident.
  • We get paid minimum wage. 
  • I used to soak ant hills with a hose as a kid. Does that make me a bad person?
  • Ants can smell your blood. I’m scared they can smell mine. Who’s that behind you?
  • I can’t pronounce how to say the fear o the number 13.
  • I voted for Her. Who did you vote for? 
  • You don’t have to answer that.
  • A group of bunnies is called a fluffle. 
  • The bunny that played the Killer Rabbit in Monty Python and the Holy Grail was a founding member of SAG-AFTRA.
  • Technically, this is your editor’s two-week notice.
  • You are not immune to propaganda.
  • You are immune to smallpox.
  • They’re not in your walls.
  • Yet…
  • Airlines claim you lose your taste on airplanes, but I happen to always like warm ginger ale.
  • I think someone just came in behindafdh lkjsfd a 
  • Viva la ant.