Horoscopes 9/6

Which Margaritaville cocktail are you?

Aries: You’re the Changes in Latitudes Margarita. You taste different in every sip.

Taurus: You are the Feeling Peachy Margarita. You’re a cutie who likes pink.

Gemini: You are the Uptown Topshelf Margarita. Don’t let anyone treat you like a downtown bottomshelf margarita.

Cancer: You are the Blueberry Pomegranate Margarita. You’re basic, but well-loved by everyone.

Leo: You are the Devil I Know drink. Don’t fight it, you know why.

Virgo: You are the Smokin’ Rita. You had a massive glow-up this summer, and you need to make it everyone else’s problem.

Libra: You are the Watermelon Margarita. You are light, easy-breezy and pink. Everyone loves you because you’re very easy to get along with.

Scorpio: You are the Last Mango in Paris Margarita. You need to get out more, make some memories and leave your bed.

Sagittarius: You are the Who’s to Blame Margarita. Stop blaming other people for simple mistakes. Listen to Jimmy, “It’s nobody’s fault.”

Capricorn: You are the Perfect Margarita. Never change for anyone, you’re perfect just how you are.

Aquarius: You are the Where’s the Party Margarita. You know how to get down and have a good time.

Pisces: You are the Long Weekend Margarita. I hope you had a great Labor Day and you survive this four-day week.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

