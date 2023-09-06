The “Jimmy Buffet Isn’t Coming Back” Page

On Sept. 1, Jimmy Buffet, the sweet prince of “Margaritaville”, passed away at 76 surrounded by friends, family and his dogs. Buffet was not only the pioneer of making music for people who unironically wear Hawaiian shirts when going out to a bar, but also a businessman of preposterous measures. As I write this article in loving memory of Buffett and peruse his Wikipedia page for information about his incredible life, I have realized that there is more to his brand than just songs about margaritas and cheeseburgers. So, in honor of the man, the myth the legend, I present to you, fellow Xavier students, my favorite of Jimmy Buffett’s business ventures outside of his astounding music career:

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurants: With a whopping 22 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the restaurant chain started by Buffet himself can only be described as the physical embodiment of Buffet soul. These immersive restaurants are refurbished with island-themed decorations such as palm trees, tropical wallpapers and Buffet’s discography playing on repeat on the speakers. What’s more is that the menu features cheeky references to his notable career, such as “volcano nachos.” Alongside the menu is an extensive drink and margarita list to fulfill any of your 5 o’clock needs. Latitude Margaritaville retirement communities: Not to be confused with his Margaritaville resorts, in which there ares 26 locations across the U.S., Jimmy partnered with real estate company Minto Group, to renovate a retirement village in Daytona, Fla., and two other locations in Watersound, Fla.and Hilton Head, S.C., to design a place for retirees to live out their final years in the pure feeling of delight that Jimmy sings about in his 1978 classic, “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Jimmy Buffett cannabis: And now for my favorite business project that Buffett has ever completed… In 2018, Buffett partnered with Wrigley Company to license “Coral Reefer” brand marijuana with a vape pen called TideRider and shaped to look like a surfboard. Buffett stated in a press release for the product: “Life is supposed to be about having fun and staying healthy enough to enjoy it. I think Coral Reefer will help a lot of folks do that.”

Though the world may know him as the king of “island escapism” music, his easy-going demeanor and countless establishments dedicated to his likeness, Buffett was also a strong campaigner for environmental conservation and a generous donor for disaster reliefs. He was a husband, father and a friend to many. To Mr. Buffett, I hope you found your lost shaker of salt and are enjoying a margarita and cheeseburger in paradise. Sail on sailor.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

