The “Baking is Back” Page

The planned article for this week fell through. This is my banana bread recipe. It is the most highly reviewed baked good I make.

Ingredients:

3 old bananas (not black, but soft enough that they fall out of the peel a little bit if you pick it up by the stem)

Teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 eggs

2 sticks salted butter

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar

2 cups of flour

¾ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

Optional: oats, chopped nuts, chocolate chips

you will need 2 loaf pans

Preheat the oven to 325. In a big mixing bowl, mash the bananas and add in the cinnamon and vanilla. When this is about the consistency of applesauce, mix in the two eggs. Now, mix in two softened sticks of butter and the sugars. After this is all mixed in, put the flour, salt, and baking soda on top of the mixture. Slowly and evenly mix these three into the wet mixture. If you really want to ensure that this bakes evenly, mix the dry ingredients in a different bowl first, then add them on top of the wet mixture. When this is all combined, I like to add chocolate chips to my banana bread. You can add nuts, seeds, dried fruit or whatever you want. I usually just do chocolate chips. Grease or spray the pans with baking spray. Split the mixture evenly between two loaf pans. I like to sprinkle oats and finely sliced almonds or walnuts on the top of the batter before baking for a pretty crust. You can also add a little coarse cane sugar or brown sugar on top for decoration/taste. Bake for 50 minutes

