The “Watch Your Back” Page

How to Make Your Roommate Hate You

By Will Coffman, Newswire Intern

There’s no doubt that college is a fun time full of brand-new adventures, but let’s face it, even the most exciting campuses can feel boring. The days move by one after the other, work can stress you out, you move from class to class and it all becomes repetitive, which is why it’s so important to take some time, have fun and let out the inner jokester in you. Harmless pranks are a great way of having fun and can really bring a friend group together. Below are three pranks you should consider adding to your schedule when you find yourself bored during a busy college day. The first prank is a certified classic, the early alarm clock prank. This one’s very simple and perfect for Xavier students in suites or apartments. Put an alarm clock in your roommate’s room, set it up early, for example 4 am and wait a few hours. You’ll of course have to wake up early as well to see the results, but once the prank is over and all is forgiven, you and your roommate now have a lot of time to do something productive, like homework, cleaning or exercising. In fact, this prank could help start a trend of your roommate waking up early which will be beneficial for them in the long run, so don’t be afraid to ask for a thank you or two from your roommate once all is said and done. Another great prank is swapping closets. This one will take some time, so for any reader out there who lacks patience, you might want to read on. However, for those of you who have some time on your hands, rearrange your clothes into your partner’s closet and vice versa. When they wake up in the morning, they will be in for quite a shock, and who knows, there’s no requirement to change it back, so feel free to just make the swap permanent. Lastly, this article would like to dedicate a prank to our crosstown sibling, The University of Cincinnati. There are a few great ways you could prank them, such as a cookie party, where you make Blue Blob shaped cookies, to remind them that even our unofficial mascot is cooler than theirs. But one great option would be a football party, where you dedicate a Saturday to the great sport that is college football and give each party attendee a name tag with their favorite team’s records on it. Cincinnati fans will likely point out if their team has a winning record or talk about their bowl appearances. However, this pride will soon be humbled after you reveal the statistic that Xavier football has been undefeated since 1973.

