Features: ‘Xavier’s School of Love’ and Extras

Xavier’s School of Love

Valentine’s Day scrooges have long pointed out its obligatory corporate nature, and religion teachers everywhere have insisted that its faith filled origins separate it from its consumerist label. Valentine’s Day, like any other day, is what we make of it. Love isn’t a state of infatuated euphoria, or merely a sense of delight. It is ultimately a choice we make each morning to value and assert the dignity of those around us, to be the hands and feet of love. Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to be that love for others and ourselves. Now that you’ve heard what I think of love, can you guess which faculty or staff member gave each piece of love advice?

Word Bank:

Leon Chartrand, Norma Urrutia, Sally Barnhart, Father B, Nancy Matre, Jean Griffin, Abby King-Kaiser, Mack Mariani, Marcus Mescher, Nicholas Yoda, Luciano Cruz, Rita Rozzi, David Blake

1.) “My love advice is simple… when we love we are complete.”

2.) “Never give your love to someone who doesn’t love dogs!”

3.) “Be true to yourself and open to the other.”

4.) “After 40 years with my Valentine (my husband, Norm), my advice is to stay calm and be a good listener.”

5.) “Someone once told me, ‘Don’t marry the one you can live with, marry the one you can’t live without.’”

6.) “True love is filled with faithfulness, it never ends.”

7.) “Love is much much bigger than your significant other.”

8.) “Love is why we’re here, what life is all about. Love is more than a feeling, preference or desire. Love is more than a verb; it is the ability to be fully and freely you in relationship with someone who is fully and freely them. Love is a choice to will the good of the other. Love starts with respect and honesty, is attentive and responsive to the needs of the other and moves toward a commitment marked by mutual loyalty and tenderness. Love is the offer of vulnerability for the promise of tenderness. Love is what makes life worth living.”

9.) “Find someone who appreciates the simple things, like the fact that Valentines are half-price on Feb. 15.”

10.) “My best relationship advice is to find someone who is generous and thoughtful and only wants to give you the very best.”

11.) “My advice on love and Valentine’s Day: Do not let the light of love go out of your life.”

12.) “‘Above all, to my love I’ll be attentive.’ It is the first line of the Sonnet on Fidelity, by Vinicius de Moraes.”

13.) “When we are old, when time seems to hasten and thoughts seem to slow, we reflect on our lives and assess the relationships we had with those living and those no longer alive. And we often realize, then and there, that it was always far better to love than it was to seek being loved.”

Fun Valentine’s Day Cards for your Special Someone

Horoscopes

Aries: Expect a grand gesture from a (possible) significant other that will prompt the L-word.

Taurus: Prepare to not get much sleep. Interpret that as you like.

Gemini: Hope you are ready to allow a special someone to solve the Rubrik’s Cube that is your heart.

Cancer: Trust your gut and use that terrible pick-up line you read on Twitter because it will surprisingly work!

Leo: You will go on a blind date that will be extremely awkward but will take a turn for the best as you begin to click.

Virgo: Cozy up for the best heart-to-heart and corny rom-com date you’ve ever wanted.

Libra: This is totally unprofessional since I’m just a horoscope, but I just rearranged all the stars in the sky to ask you on a date. 🙂

Scorpio: Don’t be so quick to close your heart to love. You may just happen to meet someone worth the risk this upcoming weekend…

Sagittarius: Wear yellow, put on an optimistic smile and get ready to have the cutest meet-cute that rivals all Nicholas Sparks stories.

Capricorn: Save the date because you will bump carts with a cute stranger at Kroger while buying discounted candy.

Aquarius: As sappy as it sounds, you will find yourself surrounded with those who love you this weekend.

Pisces: Using that spicy deluxe bitmoji is the real trick to snagging a romantic partner. Use this wisdom wisely.

Xavier School of Love Answers

Answers:

Norma Urrutia David Blake Rita Rozzi Sally Barnhart Nancy Matre Father B Abby King-Kaiser Marcus Mescher Mack Mariani Jean Griffin Nicholas Yoda Luciano Cruz Leon Chartrand

This post was assembled by Features Editor Monica Schweiger.