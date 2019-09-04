Taylor Swift “ME!” Parody

By David Ludwig
I promise that you’ll never find another like me
I know you said that we should just split up
I know you said you think you’ve had enough
And you told me that doing this was tough
(But I don’t wanna break up with you)
I know I send 300 texts each night
I know I always look to pick a fight
And you said that I filled you with sheer fright
(But I don’t wanna break up with you)
But one of these days I’m sure you’ll change your mind
If you don’t pick up, I’ll leave a message, that’s fine
Why does this phone say that my call was just declined?
And why do all your friends think that I’m cra-
Zy-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
I know that you’re not leaving me
So why are you trying to flee?
Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Why is he talking to you?
I know it’s not somebody new
And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e