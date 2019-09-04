Taylor Swift “ME!” Parody

By David Ludwig

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

I know you said that we should just split up

I know you said you think you’ve had enough

And you told me that doing this was tough

(But I don’t wanna break up with you)

I know I send 300 texts each night

I know I always look to pick a fight

And you said that I filled you with sheer fright

(But I don’t wanna break up with you)

But one of these days I’m sure you’ll change your mind

If you don’t pick up, I’ll leave a message, that’s fine

Why does this phone say that my call was just declined?

And why do all your friends think that I’m cra-

Zy-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I know that you’re not leaving me

So why are you trying to flee?

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Why is he talking to you?

I know it’s not somebody new

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e