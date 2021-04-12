Men take gold, women take bronze in Big East Swimming

By: Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Xavier Swimming had outstanding performances this weekend at the Big East Championship, as the women finished third and the men won the team title for the third straight year, the sixth overall win in Xavier men’s swimming history.

The women’s team capped the weekend with two third place finishes in the championship finals. Freshman Kali Fischer received three bronze medals and senior Taylor Hogan received two bronze medals.

The women also closed out the tournament by receiving a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay from Fischer, senior Maureen Cummins and underclassmen Clara Keiser and Erin Merke. Another notable finish came from junior Kelly Harris, who placed sixth in the championship final for the 200 breast.

Sophomores Emma Swabb and Julianne Libler took first place in the 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke consolation finals, respectively. Xavier finished with 535 points and came behind Villanova and Connecticut. Villanova finished with 906.5 points followed by the Connecticut Huskies with 838 points.

Photo courtesy of GoXavier.com

The men’s team had a spectacular performance, finishing with 862.5 points to win the Big East Championship. Sophomore Andrew Martin walked away with the Most Outstanding Swimmer and the 1,650 Freestyle Champion for the second straight year.

Senior Alex Sironen won his first individual gold medal as a Musketeer in the 200 backstroke. Senior Christian Thomas broke the Xavier school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.38 seconds to take a second gold medal for the Musketeers. The men’s team also broke the 400 freestyle relay record with a time of 2:57 with Thomas, Martin, Sironen and sophomore Ethan Wing.

Other notable performances for the men’s team came in the 100 freestyle. Junior Ben Quon placed third and senior Nick Mahoney tied for fourth. Sophomore Brett Wilson received a bronze medal in the mile and junior Daniel Stroh placed fifth. Senior Cameron Weese received a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke followed by a fourth place finish from sophomore Jon Bernard.

Villanova came in second place with 685.5 points, more than 180 points behind the victorious Musketeers.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

