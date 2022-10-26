Back Page 10/26/22

Horoscopes

Aries: “You look kinda halloweeny.” – Kim Kardashian

Taurus: “Halloween is the one night a year when girls can look like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything about it.” – Cady Heron, Mean Girls

Gemini: “Oh, look! Another glorious morning. Makes me sick.” – Winifred Sanderson, Hocus Pocus

Cancer: “Have a midnight jamboree…” – The Headless Horseman, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Leo: “I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else.” – Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family

Virgo: “We came. We saw. We kicked its ass.” – Dr. Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters

Libra: “Do you believe in destiny?” — Dracula, Dracula

Scorpio: “No, Please Don’t Kill Me, Mr. Ghostface. I Wanna Be In The Sequel!” — Tatum Riley From scream

Sagittarius: “Clothes Make A Statement. Costumes Tell A Story.” – Mason Cooley

Capricorn: “It’s As Much Fun To Scare As To Be Scared.” – Vincent Price

Aquarius: “Every Day Is Halloween, Isn’t It? For Some Of Us.” – Tim Burton

Pisces: “We Make Up Horrors To Help Us Cope With The Real Ones.” – Stephen King

