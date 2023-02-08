Back Page 2/8/23

Best Love Shacks on Campus

By Ryan Hulligan, Staff Writer

These are the top 5 most romantic Love Shacks on campus, in order:

The Our Lady of Peace Chapel- This is a great place for you ladies to be put at peace for sure (sorry for the lack of inclusivity, it’s just in the name, love y’all for real <3). The red chairs and lights that give off major candle-light vibes really bring the whole scene together. It’s a lovely, modern building where you most likely won’t be bothered. On top of the beautiful scene, there’s a lovely echo so you can get some playback if you’re into that.

The Justice lawn- If you like to feel the blow of some crisp wind, this is a great place to go. You can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the view. The lighting here is wonderful, from the dorm rooms of the people with their red LED lights on to the XU PD alert stations. You’re in for a wonderful experience.

Cintas Center- If you take your shirt off or have any sort of paint, substance, etc., on your face, you’re guaranteed a spot on the jumbotron. Xavier is all about community, so you might as well be inclusive and let everyone experience this romantic scene. Don’t gate keep!!

The Arrupe Overlook- This is nice and spacious, but not too spacious. You have enough wiggle room to get comfortable, and you can even move the couch from the wall over by the window so you can look down on all of the baseball players with mullets while you enjoy the ambiance of the room. I’m not entirely sure why you’d want to look at the baseball team of all people, but we all have our interests and we all judge each other for them. This one comes with a price (dignity), but it’s still at number 4.

The Caf- This one’s basic, but it just makes sense. The music (chosen by you), the grease and oil, the mood, it’s all there. You can’t deny that the Caf is a wonderful date spot, and it’s all free. You just have to swipe in, which is really simple with the humidity and oil that they provide for you.

Horoscopes

Comic by Tess Brewer

Aries: Fried Green Tomatoes. Some may say this is not a rom-com, but I disagree. They were in love, no one can tell me otherwise.

Taurus: Father of the Bride. This is more just a comedy, but I thought you could use a laugh.

Gemini: Holidate. I have seen this movie way too many times, but I enjoy it every time.

Cancer: Set It Up. So good. And it stars Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick!

Leo: Grease. You’re a purist. Just ignore all the sexism and casual remarks about assault.

Virgo: 10 Things I Hate About You. I LOVE YOU BABY!

Libra: Crazy Rich Asians. Watch this one and get excited for the sequel!

Scorpio: How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days. Featuring “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban, our Scorpio king.

Sagittarius: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. This one is cheesy, but I eat it up every time.

Capricorn: The one and only star-studded classic, Valentine’s Day. Patrick Dempsey is SO capricorn. He should bffr and get with Ellen Pompeo. Stat.

Aquarius: When Harry Met Sally. I cry every time. Pisces: Footloose! (2011) Gave our beloved Miles Teller his start. I’m gonna manifest that you find your Miles Teller so soon.

Comic by Briana Dunn

