Horoscopes 9/13

Aries: You need more linens in your closet. Embrace the coastal grandmother look.

Taurus: Pick a roster member and stick to it. Make up your mind before you ruin lives.

Gemini: Your piercing, icy blue eyes are not enough for you to get away with everything. Be a mature adult.

Cancer: Wanting was enough. For me, it was enough.

Leo: Go to the pier and buy some cotton candy. Maybe it will take your mind off of the impending doom.

Virgo: You are pretty, but you’re no Conrad. Humble yourself. She’s talking to six other guys.

Libra: Be a Laurel in this world. Figure stuff out, stay low and be mean to people who deserve it.

Scorpio: Stop staying up until 4 A.M. to talk to them. You need sleep. You have class.

Sagittarius: Definitely do not make out with your best friend’s brother at a party. Bad idea.

Capricorn: Don’t fall in love with someone else if you are already dating someone.

Aquarius: Wear more frilly skirts and blue shirts while the weather is still warm.

Pisces: You should layer your hair like how Belly did in season 2. You need some dimension.

