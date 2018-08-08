Features: “Savoring the last of summer” and extras – 8/8/2018

Comic by Adam Ellis

Summer. It’s a thing that’s ending soon, whether you want to believe it or not. Trust me, I’d much rather make an invitation-only bed fort with a stash of Kroger brand comfort snacks than write eight essays and take five tests in the span of a week. While it’s a reality that’s dangerous to deny, there are some must-dos that can make it feel like summer will last forever — things that you probably wouldn’t be able to do during the school term.

1. Stay up until sunrise (roughly 5 a.m.)

This one’s a classic. The rising sun won’t look pretty to you if you’re pulling an all-nighter trying to finish a lab report you had an entire month to do. Even if you have some sort of summer responsibility, this likely won’t compare at all to the ones you’ll have during the fall semester. Drink up that Mountain Dew or coffee or FaceTime the night away with friends. Or both. Then, when the night sky starts to peel away, step out in them jammies and slippers.

2. Sleep in until at least 2 p.m.

This follows from the previous recommendation. Smash that alarm. Let your own messed up body clock wake you up naturally. Stretch and relish the fact that the annoying chirping birds got too tired of singing long before you rose. Shuffle to the kitchen and eat a well-deserved brunch.

3. Binge watch that show your friend recommended forever ago

You know you have one. I have like 342374987123. Watch it, then gush to your friend about how awesome it was. There was a good reason they recommended it to you, after all — they wanted to share their enjoyment of it with you. There’s no better time than summer to check this off your list when you can talk purely about the show and not that essay you guys have due soon.

4. Go on a road trip

Do you know how hard it is to plan big trips during the school semester? Like obnoxiously hard. Grab a friend or two or some family or both. Google a city you’ve always wanted to visit, pack a small suitcase, book someplace to stay and head out the next morning. It’s as sporadic, simple and beautiful as that. You don’t have much time left to do it, after all.

5. Understand that it’s not the end of the world

Summer’s like a hyper-limited-edition Oreo. It’s awesome, it tastes great, it’s always Insta-worthy, but it leaves too soon. The nice thing about summer is that it’ll be coming back next year. Change can be scary, but as long as you keep yourself open to new things, you’ll be OK. All kinds of different limited-edition Oreo cookies get pumped out year-round, after all. You just might fall in love with another.

By: Soondos Mulla-Ossman | Features Editor

Horoscopes

Aries: Careful not to throw money at too many things this week. Mr. Fluffle is going to shred your catnip mouse goodbye gift, in the same way you’re gouging out your wallet.

Taurus: Don’t be afraid to delegate stuff to your pals. It takes two to put up a painted rendition of your favorite meme.

Gemini: Gurl, give yourself some “treat yo’self” time.

Cancer: Try heading to your favorite locally owned place and meeting a friend you haven’t caught up with in a while.

Leo: You might be struggling to balance social relationships and work/life obligations. Remember that it’s OK to yeet, as long as the yeeting isn’t last second!

Virgo: Ice cream. Double scoop. Waffle cone. Couch. Heated Blanket. Netflix. Profit.

Libra: Make sure you look on fleek this week. Already looking on fleek? Look extra on fleek.

Scorpio: Now’s the time to unfriend your mom on Snapchat, if for some godforsaken reason you haven’t already.

Sagittarius: You know those rooms where you can pay to break stuff like printers and TVs? Yeah. It’s a pretty smashing stress outlet.

Capricorn: You know you shouldn’t be eating that cookie dough, but I’m here to tell you to eat it anyways.

Aquarius: Don’t say “oh, the weather’s not that bad.” You will jinx it. You will jinx it for everyone, and everyone will hate you.

Pisces: Grab as many of your friends as you can and head out to listen to some live music. Big artist, small artist, it doesn’t matter. It’s summer. Make the most of it!

